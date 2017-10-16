Entertainment

UK singer Ed Sheeran tells fans of bike accident, arm injury

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday June 23, 2012, British singer Ed Sheeran performs on stage at the Radio One Hackney Music Festival in Hackney marshes, east London. Sheeran has told fans via Instagram Monday Oct. 16, 2017, that he's had a bicycle injury and posted a photo of his arm in a cast, advising fans he may have to change some concert dates with a series of shows in Asia scheduled to start on Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, FILE)

LONDON — British singer Ed Sheeran has told fans via Instagram that he's had a bicycle injury and may have to change some concert dates.

The popular singer said Monday he's had "a bit of a bicycle accident" and is "currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows."

Sheeran is scheduled to perform a series of shows in Asia starting on Oct. 22.

He asks fans to "stay tuned" for further news.

The Instagram post showed a photograph of his tattooed arm in a cast.

