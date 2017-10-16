Upstate NY venue slashes NYC Ballet's residency to 1 week
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The New York City Ballet's summer residency in Saratoga Springs is being shortened again.
Elizabeth Sobol, president and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center, told the Times Union of Albany on Sunday that the ballet's 2018 season at the upstate venue will be cut from two weeks to just one week.
Sobol says SPAC's board decided to reduce the Manhattan-based dance troupe's annual July stay because SPAC lost more than $1 million on the ballet's residency this past summer.
When SPAC opened in 1966 the NYCB spent a month performing at the
The Philadelphia Orchestra's annual August residency at SPAC will remain at 12 performances.
