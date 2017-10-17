Entertainment

A new spectator sport for the TV superfan: 'binge racing'

NEW YORK — A favourite spectator sport for a special breed of TV superfans is called "binge racing." That's defined as plowing through a streaming-network series' entire season in less than 24 hours after the release of all those episodes.

Netflix has taken special notice of the binge-racing trend among its subscribers. The streaming channel says that during the same period when the total number of memberships doubled, the number of same-day binge racers went from 200,000 in 2013 to more than 5 million so far this year.

For binge racers in the United States, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" currently holds the top spot, Netflix says. It's followed by "Fuller House," ''The Ranch," ''Marvel's The Defenders" and "The Seven Deadly Sins."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular