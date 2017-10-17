A new spectator sport for the TV superfan: 'binge racing'

NEW YORK — A favourite spectator sport for a special breed of TV superfans is called "binge racing." That's defined as plowing through a streaming-network series' entire season in less than 24 hours after the release of all those episodes.

Netflix has taken special notice of the binge-racing trend among its subscribers. The streaming channel says that during the same period when the total number of memberships doubled, the number of same-day binge racers went from 200,000 in 2013 to more than 5 million so far this year.