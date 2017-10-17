Solange, Bruno Mars lead Soul Train Awards nominations

NEW YORK — Solange is the most nominated artist for this year's edition of BET's Soul Train Awards.

The younger sister of Beyonce has seven nominations, including best R&B/soul female artist and video and song of the year for her single "Cranes in the Sky."

Bruno Mars has six nods, including song of the year for "That's What I Like" and album/mixtape of the year for "24K Magic."

A pair of career achievement awards will be handed out at the Nov. 5 ceremony in Las Vegas. Toni Braxton will receive the Don Cornelius Legend Award and female R&B trio SWV will honoured with the Lady of Soul Award. BET said Tuesday the artists are being honoured for their longstanding careers and influence.