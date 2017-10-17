Solange, Bruno Mars lead Soul Train Awards nominations
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Solange is the most nominated artist for this year's edition of BET's Soul Train Awards.
The younger sister of Beyonce has seven nominations, including best R&B/soul female artist and video and song of the year for her single "Cranes in the Sky."
Bruno Mars has six nods, including song of the year for "That's What I Like" and album/mixtape of the year for "24K Magic."
A pair of career achievement awards will be handed out at the Nov. 5 ceremony in Las Vegas. Toni Braxton will receive the Don Cornelius Legend Award and female R&B trio SWV will
The ceremony will air on BET on Nov. 26.