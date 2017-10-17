Univision goes dark for Verizon's cable customers

NEW YORK — Univision's channels have gone dark for Verizon's 4.7 million Fios cable customers because of a contract dispute.

Verizon says Univision wants payments for its networks to more than double. Verizon says this is an "excessive price increase" given "reported declining viewership." Univision says it's still attracting viewers despite industry ratings declines.

Fights over channels' cost between cable companies and owners of TV networks have become more common in recent years. Channel blackouts can last a few hours or drag on for many months and may prompt customers to cancel their cable subscriptions.

The channels were pulled Monday afternoon.