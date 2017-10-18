Bobcaygeon feels great connection to late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie

BOBCAYGEON, Ont. — Residents of Bobcaygeon, Ont., are remembering Gord Downie for putting them on the map by writing a hit song about their town.

Local business owner Sacha Douglas says the community feels a great connection to the Tragically Hip frontman.

Downie, who announced last year that he had terminal brain cancer, died Tuesday at age 53.

"Bobcaygeon" is from the Hip's 1998 album "Phantom Power" and earned a Juno Award for best single in 2000.

Downie highlighted the town in eastern Ontario's cottage country when he sings: "It was in Bobcaygeon, I saw the constellations, reveal themselves one star at a time."

Thousands gathered in Bobcaygeon in August 2016 for a viewing party of the Hip's final stop of the "Man Machine Poem" tour.