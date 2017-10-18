Brian Houston of Hillsong Church has book coming in 2018
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Brian Houston, global senior pastor of Hillsong Church, has a book coming out next year.
WaterBrook, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that "There is More: When the World Says You Can't — God Says You Can" will be published in March. Houston will tour 26 cities in the U.S. to promote the book and will be backed the
Hillsong is an Australian-based Pentecostal megachurch with a worldwide following. Numerous celebrities have been Hillsong attendees, including Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Nick Jonas.