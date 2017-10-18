Entertainment

Brian Houston of Hillsong Church has book coming in 2018

NEW YORK — Brian Houston, global senior pastor of Hillsong Church, has a book coming out next year.

WaterBrook, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that "There is More: When the World Says You Can't — God Says You Can" will be published in March. Houston will tour 26 cities in the U.S. to promote the book and will be backed the bestselling musical group Hillsong Worship. Houston's previous books include "Live Love Lead" and "For This I Was Born."

Hillsong is an Australian-based Pentecostal megachurch with a worldwide following. Numerous celebrities have been Hillsong attendees, including Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Nick Jonas.

