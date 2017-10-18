Canadian stars including Steven Page praise Gord Downie's bravery

TORONTO — Canadian musicians are sharing tearful tributes to Gord Downie.

Former Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page says he knew the late Tragically Hip frontman for many years and praises him for being "totally fearless."

Page says he thinks Downie's work on social issues, like the rights of Canada's Indigenous Peoples, will help the country move forward.

Sean McCann, singer and former Great Big Sea guitarist, calls Downie a brave and "true humanist."

He thinks Downie has done more to help some causes in Canada than many veteran politicians have.