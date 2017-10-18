Cavs-Celtics game second most-watched opener on TNT
NEW YORK — Cleveland's victory over Boston in the first game of the NBA season was TNT's second most-watched telecast ever on opening night.
The network says the Tuesday telecast peaked with 6.7 million viewers and its audience was a 95
The game ranked fifth in TNT's viewership for any regular-season game.
The opening-night doubleheader, capped by Houston's victory over defending champion Golden State, averaged 4.9 million viewers. Turner Sports says Wednesday that's up 53
