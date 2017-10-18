Country stars honour shooting victims at CMT Artists show
NASHVILLE — Country singer Jason Aldean and other stars
The awards show Wednesday night pivoted to focus on victims of the shooting, as well as those recovering from hurricanes and wildfires, with a night of
Aldean, who was on stage when the shooting started Oct. 1, stood on stage with the night's other award winners, including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, to dedicate the night to music fans.
Aldean closed out the show with a group performance of "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty.
