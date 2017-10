Country stars honour shooting victims at CMT Artists show

NASHVILLE — Country singer Jason Aldean and other stars honoured victims of a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas instead of handing out awards at the CMT Artists of the Year show.

The awards show Wednesday night pivoted to focus on victims of the shooting, as well as those recovering from hurricanes and wildfires, with a night of sombre tributes, inspirational anthems and voices lifted in harmony.

Aldean, who was on stage when the shooting started Oct. 1, stood on stage with the night's other award winners, including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, to dedicate the night to music fans.