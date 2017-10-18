Diana Ross to perform, be honoured at American Music Awards
LOS ANGELES — Diana Ross will receive a lifetime achievement
ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced the
The 73-year-old Ross tells The Associated Press of the
The Motown legend and former Supremes singer has performed at the AMAs several times and hosted the show twice.
The AMAs will air live on ABC from Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Sting received the AMA lifetime achievement award in 2016, not 2006.