Judge: Michael Douglas' son can go to Los Angeles to act

NEW YORK — The judge who sentenced Michael Douglas' son to nearly a decade in prison says he can move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman told Cameron Douglas Wednesday in a court hearing that he can move out of New York and authorities will oversee his continuing treatment for addictions in California.

Attorney Ben Brafman says Douglas' girlfriend is expected to deliver their child in late November or early December. He says the couple plans to spend the holidays in New York with his father and the rest of his family.

Brafman says Douglas will initially live in Los Angeles with his grandfather, actor Kirk Douglas.

The 38-year-old Cameron Douglas recently finished a 9 1/2 -year sentence for drug convictions.

