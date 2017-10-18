Literary publications get mixed reviews on gender parity
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The state of book criticism is getting a mixed review on gender parity.
A new survey of top literary publications finds that the ratio of women to men ranges from roughly equal in The New York Times Book Review and Granta to men substantially outnumbering women in The Atlantic, the Paris Review and other publications. The so-called VIDA Count was launched in 2010 and helped spark an industry discussion by showing the prevalence of men among authors of books reviewed and among the critics assigned.
VIDA: Women in Literary Arts, a
"A few that made strides fell back while others improved," Amy King, editor in chief of the VIDA Review, told The Associated Press. "As with any activism, we have to maintain a consistent presence to foster lasting change."
Several publications have narrowed the gap since 2010. In the first VIDA Count, men represented in The New Republic outnumbered women by more than 5-to-1. By 2016, the percentage of women was around 40
____
http://www.vidaweb.org/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Trudeau, Trump governments slam each other publicly for first time as NAFTA talks go off rails
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-
-
Halifax councillor apologizes to staffer after budget debate diss