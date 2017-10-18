Mehta, Israel Philharmonic to start tour at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK — Conductor Zubin Mehta and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra are starting a two-week North American tour at New York's Carnegie Hall.

The Oct. 25 opening-night concert will feature an all-Mozart program including the overture to "The Marriage of Figaro."

The orchestra will visit Toronto, California and Florida before returning to Carnegie Hall on Nov. 7 through Nov. 9.

The tour will celebrate the legacy of the 81-year-old Mehta.

Mehta has announced that he will retire from the Israel Philharmonic in 2019 after almost 50 years with the ensemble.

The Indian-born Mehta has also led the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra.