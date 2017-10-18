QuickQuotes: Musicians, fans pay tribute to Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie

Gord Downie, the lead singer of the Tragically Hip whose determined fight with brain cancer inspired a nation, died in his home on Tuesday night. He was 53.

Many of his fans paid tribute to the musician on social media as the news broke on Wednesday. Here are some of those reactions:

"There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend." - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"RIP Gord. Gone way too soon, but cheers to life so well lived." - musician Alan Doyle

"No. No. No. No. Stars want to thank Gord and send him our hearts as he passes into another world. We loved him. There won't be another Gord." - Montreal band Stars

"Gord Downie. Another brilliant, wonderful soul is gone. Deepest condolences to the family. RIP Gord. Thank you for everything you gave us." - Mike Smith, who played Bubbles on "Trailer Park Boys"

"Canada and the world have lost a true icon. Rest in peace, Gord Downie. You inspired a nation." - sprinter Donovan Bailey

"Gord Downie. You helped us see who we have been and how much better we can be. We are indebted to you forever as a nation. Rest in peace." - Arlene Dickinson of "Dragons' Den"

"Namaste. In gratitude and reflection, I bow my head for Gord. Deep, gracious blessings. My heartfelt condolences to the Downie family." - musician Bif Naked

"Gord Downie, you are and will always be one of our greatest Canadian icons. Your musical legacy and strong advocacy will always live on." - Heritage Minister Melanie Joly