The Latest: Vegas hotel worker says guard saved his life

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a mass shooting at an Oct. 1 concert in Las Vegas (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A Las Vegas hotel employee who entered a hallway near the suite where a gunman was holed up says he thinks the first gunfire he heard was out the windows of the high-rise.

Mandalay Bay building engineer Stephen Schuck tells TV host Ellen DeGeneres in an interview set to air Wednesday that he thought he was hearing jackhammers.

But then he realized there wouldn't be construction on a Sunday night. The shooter opened fire out the windows at a concert below Oct. 1, killing 58 people.

Schuck says it was quiet when he reached the hallway to investigate a security guard's report of an emergency exit door bolted shut.

Guard Jesus Campos was already shot in the leg and warned Schuck to take cover as bullets started whizzing past his head. Schuck wasn't injured and he credits Campos with saving his life.

___

9:15 a.m.

The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking in a hotel hallway outside the suite where Stephen Paddock was holed up.

A spokeswoman for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" says Jesus Campos made the comments for a show to air Wednesday about the Oct. 1 Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people.

Campos has said that he was sent to the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel to investigate an open door alarm.

In interview excerpts on NBC's Today show, Campos says he was walking in the hallway when he was wounded by shots fired through Paddock's suite door.