Tragically Hip fans in Kingston, Ont., lay flowers for Gord Downie memorial

KINGSTON, Ont. — Fans are gathering in the Tragically Hip's hometown of Kingston, Ont., to pay their respects to the late Gord Downie.

Flowers and candles have been dropped off near a commemorative stone in the city's Springer Market Square, where fans gathered to watch a public screening of the band's final concert last summer.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson laid a wreath dedicated to Downie at city hall, while a book of condolences was also made available to fans.