Film exploring polio is about empowerment, says director Andy Serkis

Breathe isn’t the movie you might expect from the thespian known for such motion-capture performances as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy or the Planet of the Apes franchise.

After all, Andy Serkis’s directorial debut doesn’t feature motion-capture animation nor does it even boast many special effects. Instead it focuses on the dramatic mid-century biography of a husband and wife who refused to accept their fate even as they cope with one’s paralysis due to polio.

“The subject matter was very close to my own heart,” insisted Serkis recently at the Toronto International Film Festival, admitting his own mother taught children challenged by such debilitating diseases.

“Disabled people don’t want to be treated any different to people who are not disabled and, in fact, disabled isn’t a word that should even be used,” added Serkis. “It’s a prejudice that they endure every single day because they are treated as other and I think that’s the thing that needs to be completely eradicated.”

The movie explores how Robin and Diana Cavendish bucked doctor’s orders and not only opted for home care, but helped to eventually develop life-changing devices that provided independence to those suffering paralysis.

“At the time that this movie is set, there weren’t any other options — the doctor’s word was final and that, for Robin and Diana, would’ve meant waiting for death as opposed to living your life,” said Serkis. “Empowerment is very much part of the message of this movie and trusting your instinct.”

For star Andrew Garfield, playing Robin was also very much about trusting instinct since for much of the movie, he could only convey emotions without physical movement.

“All the energy of the body started to just come out in the face and the eyes in an attempt to communicate because there’s a greater need. So my face and eyes became the vehicle,” said Garfield.

His portrayal has earned the praise of Serkis.

“His ability to completely subsume himself in Robin’s character was extraordinary,” stated Serkis, quickly adding co-star Claire Foy to the conversation. “Their chemistry was incredible and it was a wonderful thing to behold.”

THE MAKING OF BREATHE

Close to home

“All the events in this film are pretty much what happened,” said Serkis, who was able to verify plotlines with his real-life business partner Jonathan Cavendish — son of Breathe’s central characters. “He was very open to the idea that we weren’t making a documentary — it’s a movie that would elevate the ideas behind what these characters represent, the way they chose to live their lives.”

Breathing life Into Cavendish

“I found him so beguiling, charming and so full of hope and that was really the main draw for me,” Garfield said on playing the lead role. “The only convincing I needed was from Jonathan really — that I was right to play his dad.”

Casting to be quick