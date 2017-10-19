George Will's next book takes long view of conservatism
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — George Will's next book takes a long view on the conservative movement and the "intellectual vandalism" he believes threatens it now.
The
In a statement issued through Hachette, Will said one of the challenges facing the right was "intellectual vandalism" by those who call themselves conservative but have no regard for conservative principles.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
-
'More discrimination': Muslim activists speak out against Quebec's face covering ban
-
Teen caught driving 115 kilometres per hour in 50 zone: Halifax police
-
'I've never seen him not smiling': Coworkers say cyclist killed in Parkdale was hardworking father