Sen. John McCain to visit daughter on 'The View'

NEW YORK — "The View" is giving new panelist Meghan McCain a birthday present on Monday. It's a visit from her dad.

The daytime talk show said Thursday that it has booked Sen. John McCain as a guest. Meghan McCain, who joined "The View" last week, turns 33 on Monday. The visit is especially poignant since the 81-year-old Arizona senator and 1988 Republican presidential nominee has brain cancer and said doctors have given him a poor prognosis.

He's a newsworthy guest, too, since Sen. McCain has been among the most outspoken Washington Republicans critical of President Donald Trump.