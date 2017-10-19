Shia LaBeouf pleads guilty to misdemeanour charge in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Actor Shia LaBeouf was sentenced to probation Thursday after the "Transformers" star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of obstruction stemming from his attempt to elude police following a vulgar public outburst in Georgia.

LaBeouf, 31, received a year on probation from a Recorder's Court judge in Savannah, where he was arrested July 8 while in coastal Georgia to film the movie "The Peanut Butter Falcon."

He was also ordered to pay $2,680 in fines and fees, perform 100 hours of community service, enrol in anger management counselling and complete a drug and alcohol evaluation.

LaBeouf was spending a late night out in a popular Savannah nightlife district last summer when he became aggressive and began shouting vulgarities after a bystander refused to give him a cigarette, according to a Savannah-Chatham County police report.

Police said LaBeouf refused to leave when an officer told him to do so. He then fled to a nearby hotel in an attempt to avoid arrest, authorities said.

Booking video from the Chatham County jail showed LaBeouf accuse police of being racist and tell a black officer he was going to hell. He later released a statement apologizing for "my outright disrespect for authority," blaming struggles with addiction for pushing his behaviour to "a new low."