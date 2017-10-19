Shia LaBeouf pleads guilty to misdemeanour charge in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Actor Shia LaBeouf was sentenced to probation Thursday after the "Transformers" star pleaded guilty to a
LaBeouf, 31, received a year on probation from a Recorder's Court judge in Savannah, where he was arrested July 8 while in coastal Georgia to film the movie "The Peanut Butter Falcon."
He was also ordered to pay $2,680 in fines and fees, perform 100 hours of community service,
LaBeouf was spending a late night out in a popular Savannah nightlife district last summer when he became aggressive and began shouting vulgarities after a bystander refused to give him a cigarette, according to a Savannah-Chatham County police report.
Police said LaBeouf refused to leave when an officer told him to do so. He then fled to a nearby hotel in an attempt to avoid arrest, authorities said.
Booking video from the Chatham County jail showed LaBeouf accuse police of being racist and tell a black officer he was going to hell. He later released a statement apologizing for "my outright disrespect for authority," blaming struggles with addiction for pushing his
Police charged LaBeouf with two additional