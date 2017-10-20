Canadian writer-director Chris Craddock apologizes after 'rape culture' confession

Canadian actor, writer and director Chris Craddock is apologizing after admitting on social media that he has "acted as though women were objects."

Earlier this week, the Edmonton-based, Kitchener, Ont., native posted on his personal Facebook page that he "contributed to rape culture."

"I have touched without permission. I have acted like 'no means no' is enough, and behaved as though everything before a 'no' is okay," wrote Craddock, co-creator of "Tiny Plastic Men" for SuperChannel, which was nominated for several Canadian Screen Awards over the years.

"I have acted as though women are objects, to be won, to be obtained, to be used. When corrected in the past, I was defensive and angry, to the detriment of my own learning, leading to more mistakes.

"Through these actions I have hurt women, both in my personal life and in the broader community. I have made women feel uncomfortable or unsafe. I'm horrified to realize it, but I know that it is true."

Craddock's post included the hashtag #metoo, which is a movement on social media that arose in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

On Friday, Craddock responded to The Canadian Press via email, saying: "I have sincere remorse for harm caused to my victims."

"I hoped my Facebook post would reflect that, but I realize it came off as self serving, inflaming that harm, and I apologize for that," wrote Craddock, who wrote and directed the film "It's Not My Fault and I Don't Care Anyway" starring Alan Thicke.

"I am in treatment for alcohol, cocaine and sex addiction. Through working the 12 steps, I hope to be a better man, and someday, make some kind of amends. For now, I am retiring to private life, and hope to concentrate on my two young sons, teaching them about rape culture and consent."

In response to Craddock's Facebook post, Edmonton's Rapid Fire Theatre announced it has severed all remaining ties with Craddock, who is a playwright and was once artistic director there.

"The improv industry has its fair share of predators and we know that at times in Rapid Fire Theatre's 37-year history we have featured some of those individuals in our performing ensemble. Enough is enough," theatre company said in a statement on its Facebook page, which was signed by the current artistic director as well as the general manager and the president.