E! cancels Joan Rivers' 'Fashion Police' after 22-year run

LOS ANGELES — E!'s long-running series, "Fashion Police," will come to an end next month with a special finale featuring its late host and co-creator Joan Rivers.

The series began in 1995 and became a staple on the red carpet at major awards shows with Rivers commentating on celebrity looks. It continued after Rivers' 2014 death with her daughter, Melissa, as a co-host.

The network says "Fashion Police: The Farewell" will look back at memorable moments from the show's 22-year run and include surprise celebrity guests. Footage from an unaired 80's themed episode featuring Joan Rivers will also be shown.