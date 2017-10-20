"Fire Emblem Warriors" a surprisingly smooth hybrid of two disparate gaming series

Nintendo's "Fire Emblem" series has earned a dedicated following among strategy gamers for its tactically sound and occasionally punishing battle simulations.

Almost a polar opposite, the titles in the long-running "Warriors" series are characterized by low-stakes, sword-swinging action that, despite the number of bodies being hurled around the screen, can be strangely calming in their violence.

When the announcement came in January that a "Warriors" game featuring characters and lore from "Fire Emblem" was coming for the Nintendo Switch and New 3DS, one could be forgiven for believing the resulting combination would be about as appealing as chewing on potato chips and gum at the same time. But "Fire Emblem Warriors" manages to take some of the best elements of the strategy series and fit it nearly seamlessly into a hack-and-slash adventure.

The combat in "Fire Emblem Warriors" does not deviate far from other "Warriors" titles. That means the player will undertake a series of missions against hordes of harmless enemies, dispatching dozens at a time with over-the-top attacks, until finally having to square off against one or two tough "boss" enemies.

What makes this combat less repetitive is access to a huge cast of characters from the "Fire Emblem" series, though the roster does lean heavily on the last two titles, "Awakening" and "Fates." Some of the more fun characters include the dragon-riding, axe-wielding Camilla from "Fates," Frederick, the overly officious knight from "Awakenings" and Marth, the main protagonist of the first and third "Fire Emblem" games.

Each character has his or her own attacking style, executed by pressing light and heavy attack buttons together to chain offensive combos. Flying characters like Camilla can swoop in and take out groups of enemies, while magic-users like Robin can fry multiple opponents at once with area-of-effect spells.

Characters fill a "warrior" gauge by defeating enemies, and when full they will be able to unleash a particularly devastating attack that can deplete the health of even the toughest enemy.

However, this is not simply an action game with some "Fire Emblem" fan service added in. There are several mechanics from the strategy series at play here, and they co-exist surprisingly well with the basic core.

Combat in the "Fire Emblem" games is ruled by a "weapon triangle" paradigm — swords beat axes, axes beat lances, lances beat swords. That is also true in "Fire Emblem Warriors," and can be used to the player's advantage. Enemy positions are available at all times on the game's map and will automatically show if your unit will be at an advantage or disadvantage based on its weapon.

To be fair, this isn't as big a deal in an action game like "Fire Emblem Warriors," but it does add an extra bit of strategy and is something to be mindful of when taking on tougher boss enemies.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" also incorporates the strategy series' team-up mechanic, where a player can pair two characters together. This is useful for defence and switching weapon types on the fly. Pair an infantry-based character with one riding a winged steed to get them around the battlefield faster.

For extra challenge, players can even turn on the famed "Fire Emblem" permanent death option, where units lost in battle are forced to the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign.

Character management has a distinct "Fire Emblem" feel. You can improve your characters in between missions by crafting seals that give them stouter defence, more potent attacks or the ability to equip more powerful weapons. If you have acquired a master seal in combat and your character is a sufficient level, you can promote it to a more powerful advanced class.

The music and visuals are like a love letter to the "Fire Emblem" series, right down to the eight-bit sprites used on the maps.

The story here is the standard "worlds collide" contrivance we've seen in everything from "Dissidia Final Fantasy" to "The Jetsons Meet The Flintstones." But it serves its purpose at bringing in a wide range of "Fire Emblem" characters, and it doesn't take itself too seriously.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" feels much more like a "Fire Emblem" game with "Warriors" elements than vice-versa. No disrespect to "Warriors," but "Fire Emblem" had more to lose in this merger. Fortunately, both series come out looking good.