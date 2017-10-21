The Latest: Hurricane aid concert with ex-presidents begins

AUSTIN, Texas — The Latest on the hurricane relief concert attended by a five living ex-presidents (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

A hurricane relief concert has begun in Texas featuring the five living former U.S. presidents appearing together for the first time since 2013.

Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were on stage at the start of the concert in College Station, Texas, home of Texas A&M University, where the elder Bush's presidential library is located.

They are joining together to raise money to help victims of devastating hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

6 p.m.

President Donald Trump has recorded a video message for the hurricane relief concert that five former U.S. presidents are attending Saturday night.

Trump says in the video that the American people "came together as one" in the wake of a series of devastating hurricanes that hit Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in recent weeks.

He's also thanking presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — frequent subjects of his wrath— for helping to spearhead the effort, calling them "some of America's finest public servants."

He says: "This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and devotion to one another."

The concert starts at 7 p.m. CDT.

12:30 p.m.

All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night in a Texas college town, raising money for relief efforts from hurricane devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republicans George H.W. and George W. Bush are putting aside politics for the event. Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria, which made landfall after Harvey and Irma had battered Texas and Florida.

Having so much ex-presidential power in one place is unusual. George H.W. Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said all five of Saturday night's attendees haven't been together since the opening of the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas in 2013, when Obama was still in office.

