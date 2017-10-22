'It felt like a lot to hold at times': Author John Green on the fault in his stardom

Author John Green, 40, is calling from his tour bus like he’s a rock star. And isn’t he? There are 24 million copies of his five Young Adult books — including The Fault In Our Stars and Paper — and vlogbrothers have a combined 9.6 million subscribers; and his first novel in five years Turtles All The Way Down debuted at #1 on the Toronto Star’s Children and Young People Bestsellers list the week it went on sale.

Passing the time playing Mario Kart (he favours Luigi), he is en route to a sold-out appearance in Cincinnati where he will coordinate a surprise marriage proposal between fans that met at a Cincinnati signing of The Fault In Our Stars five years ago. Much has changed in those five years for Green. The 2014 The Fault In Our Stars movie was a summer blockbuster which earned over $300 million US worldwide, raising his profile dramatically.

“It felt like a lot to hold at times,” he says. “It’s a weird thing to complain about, having all your dreams come true, but part of me felt ill-equipped to deal with that experience. It was just a lot.”

He struggled to write a follow-up. “If I have learned anything from the last six years, it’s not to overpromise new books,” he says.

Paralyzed by writer’s block on his new novel, he switched to writing about a friendship between Aza Holmes, who struggles with obsessive thoughts, and her buoyant best friend Daisy Ramirez. “I guess when I first started the book that became Turtles All The Way Down I was writing it for fun with no thought that I would ever publish,” he says. “And I think that’s why it ended up being the book that I finished, because the whole time I was treating it as something I wanted to do.”

Turtles begins with Daisy and Aza investigating the disappearance of a billionaire Indianapolis developer whose son, Davis, is a childhood friend of Aza’s from a camp for kids with deceased parents (she lost her dad, he lost his mom). Davis and Aza take a few tentative steps in a date-y direction, but both struggle with insecurities.

Davis feels unseen behind his family’s enormous wealth. “He feels very isolated by his name and that’s something that I can identify with in certain ways,” Green says, referencing his own disorienting experience with fame.

For Aza, it’s her ruminations and paranoia. After they kiss, she’s not worried about butterflies in her stomach but how kissing permanently mutates your gut bacteria. It feeds her fixation that she will acquire the bacterial infection C. diff (WebMD’s unhelpful description: “C. diff bacteria actually exists all around us”).

For Green, writing Turtles was an exercise in putting into words some of his own mental health struggles, particularly with obsessive-compulsive disorder. “I was at times writing from inside my own experience,” he says. “But I also wanted to give form and expression to something that is really abstract, and trying to do that meant digging pretty deep inside myself I guess.”

It’s a recurring theme in Turtles that language is not the greatest at describing pain, particularly of the psychological variety. “It can’t be represented the way a table or a body can,” Aza’s therapist Dr. Singh says. “In some ways pain is the opposite of language.”

While his powerful fan base The Nerdfighters (see sidebar below) knows that Green speaks openly about mental health, Turtles is a bold step forward in the author’s crusade against the stigmatization of mental health. “I don’t want to be embarrassed about the fact that I have this health problem and I don’t want to shy away from it and maybe that inevitably makes me an advocate,” he says.

“But when writing the book what I most wanted to do was to help people who maybe feel alone in this to maybe feel less alone.” He adds, quietly, “I remember and know well the terror of the isolation of my obsessive thought spirals.”

He hopes that Turtles helps to demystify the paralyzing anxiety of compulsive thoughts. “One of the challenges of being a person is it’s almost impossible to imagine someone else’s experience with clarity,” he says.

“If we can pause to consider the possibility that somebody is having a hard time, that is part of being kind to each other. And I think that really is the key to living in a good world.”

Talk Like A Nerdfighter

As a YouTuber and podcaster with his brother Hank, John Green leads a fandom steeped in charming codes.

Nerdfighters

A John/Hank Green fan, the term stems from John misreading an arcade game title as Nerd Fighters (it was actually “Aero Fighters”).

Nerdfighteria

The Nerdfighter universe.

DFTBA

“Don’t Forget To Be Awesome,” a salute among Nerdfighters.

World Suck

Everything awful in the world, some of which is mitigated by the charity The Foundation To Decrease World Suck.

Esther Day