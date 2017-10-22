Loretta Lynn returns after stroke to honour Alan Jackson
NASHVILLE — Country star Alan Jackson, the late guitarist and singer Jerry Reed and songwriter Don Schlitz were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Country icon Loretta Lynn returned to the Hall of Fame for the first time since she suffered a stroke in May to present the
George Strait, Aloe Blacc, Vince Gill and Mary Chapin Carpenter were among those who performed during the ceremony.
Reed, who died in 2008, was also known as an actor in "Smokey and the Bandit," for which he sang the theme song. Schlitz is known for hits like "The Gambler" and "On the Other Hand."
