Loretta Lynn returns after stroke to honour Alan Jackson

NASHVILLE — Country star Alan Jackson, the late guitarist and singer Jerry Reed and songwriter Don Schlitz were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Country icon Loretta Lynn returned to the Hall of Fame for the first time since she suffered a stroke in May to present the honour to Jackson. Lynn, who cancelled her tour dates this year to recover, said Jackson was the only person that could make her leave her house.

George Strait, Aloe Blacc, Vince Gill and Mary Chapin Carpenter were among those who performed during the ceremony.