Recipes: Two of Jamie Oliver's five-ingredient meals

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver focuses on whittling down the shopping list for his latest cookbook: "5 Ingredients — Quick and Easy Food."

"I've written recipes with 10, 12, 15, 20 ingredients and always felt really happy about it but of course, probably by the time you get to 15 ingredients and there's two that (the readers) don't even know what they are, people are switched off," says the Brit star.

"What we're talking about is the Holy Grail, right? What is driving the public? What are they cooking? Or not?"

It can be a challenge for the average person to find time and energy to cook amid work and family obligations, notes Oliver.

And so he's intent on keeping those frustrated home cooks from having to resort to processed meals or takeout.

Hence the new book, out Tuesday, and new TV series, "Jamie's Quick and Easy Food," starting Wednesday on Gusto.

Here's a look at two of the recipes:

MELTIN' MUSTARDY BEEF

Serves 6

Start to finish: 8 minutes of fast prep, 4 hours of slow cook

900g of beef shank, bone out (ask your butcher for the bone)

500g carrots

2 onions

120ml Worcestershire sauce

2 heaped teaspoons wholegrain mustard

Preheat the oven to 160C/325F.

Place a large shallow casserole pan on a high heat, with a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat alongside. Dice the beef into 5cm chunks and toss with a generous amount of black pepper and a pinch of sea salt, then dry fry in the hot frying pan with the bone for 8 minutes. Meanwhile, wash and trim the carrots, chop into 5cm chunks, and place in the casserole pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Peel and quarter the onions and break apart into petals, straight into the pan, stirring regularly. When the meat is nicely coloured, tip it into the casserole pan, then stir in the worcestershire sauce and mustard, and cover with 800ml of boiling kettle water.

Cover, then cook in the oven for 4 hours, or until the beef is meltingly tender. Loosen with a splash of water, if needed. Taste, season to perfection, and serve.

LEMONY COURGETTE LINGUINE

Serves 2

Total time: 15 minutes

150g dried linguine

2 mixed-colour courgettes

1/2 a bunch of fresh mint (15g)

30g Parmesan cheese

1 lemon

Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions, then drain, reserving a mugful of cooking water. Meanwhile, slice the courgettes lengthways, then again into long matchsticks with good knife skills or using the julienne cutter on a mandolin (use the guard!). Place a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, then add the courgettes. Cook for 4 minutes, tossing regularly, while you finely slice the mint leaves, then stir them into the pan.

Toss the drained pasta into the courgette pan with a splash of reserved cooking water. Finely grate in most of the Parmesan and a little lemon zest, squeeze in all the juice, toss well, then taste and season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper. Dish up, finely grate over the remaining Parmesan and drizzle with teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil before tucking in.

