Entertainment

PEN Center USA to honour Janet Mock next week

NEW YORK — Author and activist Janet Mock is being honoured by PEN Center USA, the West Coast branch of the literary and human rights organization.

Mock will receive an Award of Honor next week during the centre 's 27th annual Literary Awards Festival. The ceremony will be held Oct. 27 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the centre told The Associated Press on Monday.

Mock is known for such books as "Redefining Realness" and "Surpassing Certainty," and for her advocacy for LGBTQ rights. The centre next week also will honour five New York Times reporters for their breaking news coverage on sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Bill O'Reilly.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular