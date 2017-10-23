'Tyler Perry's Boo 2' scares away competition at box office
LOS ANGELES — "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" opened in first place this weekend with $21.2 million from North American
The disaster epic "Geostorm" flopped with $13.7 million against a reported $120 million production budget in its first weekend in
The horror pic "Happy Death Day" took third place with $9.4 million in its second weekend in
The fact-based firefighter drama "Only the Brave" rounded out the top five with $6 million out of the gates, while the crime thriller adaptation "The Snowman" launched in eighth place with only $3.4 million.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," Lionsgate, $21,226,953, 2,388 locations, $8,889 average, $21,226,953, 1 week.
2. "Geostorm," Warner Bros., $13,707,376, 3,246 locations, $4,223 average, $13,707,376, 1 week.
3. "Happy Death Day," Universal, $9,363,415, 3,298 locations, $2,839 average, $40,672,780, 2 weeks.
4. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $7,353,151, 3,203 locations, $2,296 average, $74,203,354, 3 weeks.
5. "Only The Brave," Sony, $6,002,665, 2,577 locations, $2,329 average, $6,002,665, 1 week.
6. "The Foreigner," STX Entertainment, $5,787,447, 2,515 locations, $2,301 average, $23,181,700, 2 weeks.
7. "It," Warner Bros., $3,451,663, 2,560 locations, $1,348 average, $320,186,279, 7 weeks.
8. "The Snowman," Universal, $3,372,565, 1,812 locations, $1,861 average, $3,372,565, 1 week.
9. "American Made," Universal, $3,131,650, 2,559 locations, $1,224 average, $45,473,385, 4 weeks.
10. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," 20th Century Fox, $3,011,307, 2,318 locations, $1,299 average, $94,580,239, 5 weeks.
11. "The Mountain Between Us," 20th Century Fox, $2,773,757, 3,151 locations, $880 average, $25,552,642, 3 weeks.
12. "Same Kind of Different as Me," Pure Flix, $2,591,985, 1,362 locations, $1,903 average, $2,591,985, 1 week.
13. "The Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $2,226,261, 2,102 locations, $1,059 average, $54,709,763, 5 weeks.
14. "Victoria and Abdul," Focus Features, $2,126,115, 1,060 locations, $2,006 average, $14,836,649, 5 weeks.
15. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $2,027,064, 2,301 locations, $881 average, $18,556,663, 3 weeks.
16. "Marshall," Open Road, $1,482,383, 821 locations, $1,806 average, $5,434,374, 2 weeks.
17. "Golmaal Again," Reliance Big Entertainment PVT. Ltd., $1,013,893, 267 locations, $3,797 average, $1,013,893, 1 week.
18. "Secret Superstar," Zee Studios International, $764,152, 211 locations, $3,622 average, $764,152, 1 week.
19. "Mersal," AIM Distribution, $696,410, 143 locations, $4,870 average, $696,410, 1 week.
20. "The Florida Project," A24, $602,171, 112 locations, $5,377 average, $1,340,794, 3 weeks.
