Conde Nast drops Terry Richardson after misconduct claims
LONDON — Conde Nast International says it is severing ties with Terry Richardson, the U.S. fashion photographer who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct.
The company's magazines include Vogue, GQ, Glamour and Vanity Fair.
In an email published by the Daily Telegraph, executive
Conde Nast confirmed the content of the email Tuesday but declined to comment further.
Richardson's agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Richardson has previously denied mistreating models.
Richardson has photographed stars including Beyonce, Rihanna and Lady Gaga and directed Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball" video.
