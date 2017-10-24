Documentary on sexual abuse in Hollywood in the works
NEW YORK — Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering have announced that they're making a documentary about sexual abuse in Hollywood.

The filmmakers say they have been trying to make the movie for years but found few people willing to talk on the record or a distributor willing to release the film. But after the Weinstein allegations began pouring in, they said, "it's like an invisible dam collapsed."
Dick directed the 2012 Oscar-nominated documentary "The Invisible War," about rape in the U.S. military, and 2014's "The Hunting Ground," about sexual assault on college campuses. The latter was released by The Weinstein Co.