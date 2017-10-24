Mika Brzezinski sets release dates for next 3 books
NEW YORK — Mika Brzezinski (brzezin-ski) has release dates set for her next three books.
The "Morning Joe" co-host will publish three works over the next two years in her "Know Your Value" series, Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Along with a September 2018 reissue of the
Brzezinski had threatened to cancel her deal with Weinstein Books after reports of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Harvey Weinstein. Hachette Book Group, which had a publishing partnership with Weinstein, shut down Weinstein Books and transferred titles under contract to the Hachette Book imprint.
