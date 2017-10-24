Mika Brzezinski sets release dates for next 3 books

The "Morning Joe" co-host will publish three works over the next two years in her "Know Your Value" series, Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Along with a September 2018 reissue of the bestseller "Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You're Worth," Brzezinski will publish "Comeback Careers" and "The Millennial Challenge" in spring 2019. The books all were announced last summer.