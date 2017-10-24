O'Reilly apologizes to ex-Fox colleague for podcast comment

NEW YORK — Bill O'Reilly has apologized for saying the death of his former Fox News colleague's son was related to sexual harassment allegations against the father.

O'Reilly said in a New York Times podcast Monday: "Eric Bolling's son is dead. He's dead because of allegations made — in my opinion and I know this to be true — against Mr. Bolling." Nineteen-year-old Eric Chase Bolling died Sept. 8 in Colorado.

Fox News announced earlier that day it had parted ways with Eric Bolling, who was suspended in August following allegations he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.

Bolling told The Times later Monday that O'Reilly's comment was "beyond inappropriate." Bolling says his son's death "was in no way connected" to his parting from Fox News.