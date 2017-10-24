Polish band members plead not guilty to raping woman on bus
SPOKANE, Wash. — All four members of a Polish heavy metal band have pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and raping a woman on their tour bus after a concert this summer in Washington state.
The members of the band Decapitated entered their pleas in Spokane County Superior Court on Tuesday. Judge Annette Plese set trial for Dec. 18, although she said it's likely to be pushed back.
The band members are jailed on $100,000 bail each and have denied the allegations by a woman who told police she was invited onto their bus and then attacked in the bathroom by all four.
Lead singer Rafal Piotrowski and band members Hubert Wiecek, Waclaw Kieltyka and Michal Lysejko were arrested in Los Angeles in September and sent to Washington earlier this month to face charges.
