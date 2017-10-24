The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending October 22, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Deep Freeze by John Sandford - 9780698407114 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Me Before You by Jojo Moyes - 9781101606377 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Sweet Little Lies by Abbi Glines - No ISBN Available - (Abbi Glines Publishing)

5. The Cuban Affair by Nelson DeMille - 9781501101748 - (Simon & Schuster)

6. Ruthless King by Meghan March - 9781943796694 - (Meghan March LLC)

7. Don't Let Go by Harlan Coben - 9780698411661 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson - 9781501139178 - (Simon & Schuster)

10.The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye by David Lagercrantz - 9780451494337 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

