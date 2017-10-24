The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
iBook charts for week ending October 22, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
2. Deep Freeze by John Sandford - 9780698407114 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Me Before You by Jojo Moyes - 9781101606377 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. Sweet Little Lies by Abbi Glines - No ISBN Available - (Abbi Glines Publishing)
5. The Cuban Affair by Nelson DeMille - 9781501101748 - (Simon & Schuster)
6. Ruthless King by Meghan March - 9781943796694 - (Meghan March LLC)
7. Don't Let Go by Harlan Coben - 9780698411661 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson - 9781501139178 - (Simon & Schuster)
10.The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye by David Lagercrantz - 9780451494337 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
