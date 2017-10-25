Author Esther Perel takes unconventional look at infidelity

WASHINGTON — Does infidelity mean there are problems in a marriage? Not necessarily.

In her new book, "The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity," Belgian-born couples therapist Esther Perel takes an unorthodox look at infidelity.

Perel argues that affairs can occur in happy marriages. What's more, Perel believes, infidelity will not always destroy a relationship but sometimes give it new life.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Perel says infidelity is often rooted in a person's attempt to "reconnect with lost versions of themselves."