Metallica, Dave Matthews to headline wildfire relief concert

SAN FRANCISCO — Metallica and Dave Matthews are set to headline a wildfire relief concert in San Francisco next month.

Metallica, which calls the Bay Area home, has joined with Matthews and Oakland rapper G-Eazy to form the "Band Together Bay Area" coalition to raise relief money for victims of the wildfires, which have killed more than 40 people and caused at least $1 billion in damage.

The concert will take place at AT&T Park on Nov. 9. The coalition says all of the money raised by ticket sales will go to a fund for "low-income, vulnerable populations displaced by the destruction."