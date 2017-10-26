Mayim Bialik follows 'Girling Up' with 'Boying Up'

NEW YORK — Mayim Bialik is "Boying Up."

The Emmy-nominated star of "The Big Bang Theory" and author of the bestselling book, "Girling Up," is now writing a book about boys and childhood.

Penguin Young Readers said Thursday that "Boying Up: How to be Bold, Brave and Brilliant" will draw upon her background in neuroscience and her experiences as a mother of two sons to discuss how boys grow up "biologically, psychologically, and sociologically."

The book is scheduled to come out next May.