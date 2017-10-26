WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended October 22.

FICTION

1. "Orgin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday Books)

2. "Turtles All the Way Down" by John Green (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

3. "Dork Diaries 12" by Rachel Renee Russell (Aladdin Paperbacks)

4. "Deep Freeze" by Jahn Sanford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "Turtles All the Way Down (Signed)" by John Green (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

6. "The Book of Dust" by Philip Pullman (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)

7. "Uncommon Type" by Tom Hanks (Knopf Publishing Group)

8. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

9. "Harry Potter...Prisoner/Illustrated" by J.K. Rowling (Arthus A. Levine Books)

10. "Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties" by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

NONFICTION

1. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

3. "The Wisdom of Sundays" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

4. "Discipline Equals Freedom" by Jocko Willink (St. Martin's Press)

5. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

6. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

7. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

8. "Endurance" by Scott Kelly (Knopf Publishing Group)

9. "Food Can Fix It" by Mehmet Oz (Scribner Book Company)

10. "Rhett & Link's Book of Mythicality" by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal (Crown Archetype)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Deep Freeze" by Jahn Sanford (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. "Orgin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. "Vanish" by Tess Gerritsen (Random House Publishing Group)

4. "The Cuban Affair" by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

5. "Don't Let Go" by Harlan Coben (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Random House)

7. "Ruthless King" by Meghan March (Meghan March)

8. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. "Edgedancer" by Brandon Sanderson (Tom Doherty Associates)

10. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Publishing Group)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Discipline Equals Freedom" by Jocko Willink (St. Martin's Press)

3. "Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

4. "Stick With It" by Sean D. Young (Harper)

5. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company, Inc.)

6. "Prayer" by Timothy Keller (Penguin Books)

7. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. "The Wisdom of Sundays" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

9. "The Little Book of Hygge" by Meik Wiking (HarperCollins Publishers)

10. "The Startup Way" by Eric Ries (Currency)