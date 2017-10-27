Paul Simon talks, performs at daughter's college alma mater

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Paul Simon has given students at his daughter's college alma mater a few tips on songwriting.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs on Thursday to participate in a master class about songwriting, followed by an event titled "Paul Simon: A Conversation about a Musical Life."

During the event at the liberal art school's music venue, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member performed two of his songs on acoustic guitar: "Questions for the Angels" from 2011 and 1973's "American Tune."

Simon also spoke about his music career and charitable work during an onstage conversation with Skidmore's president.