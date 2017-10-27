Paul Simon talks, performs at daughter's college alma mater
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Paul Simon has given students at his daughter's college alma mater a few tips on songwriting.
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs on Thursday to participate in a master class about songwriting, followed by an event titled "Paul Simon: A Conversation about a Musical Life."
During the event at the liberal art school's music venue, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member performed two of his songs on acoustic guitar: "Questions for the Angels" from 2011 and 1973's "American Tune."
Simon also spoke about his music career and charitable work during an onstage conversation with Skidmore's president.
Simon and his wife, singer Edie Brickell, befriended the president when the couple's daughter, a 2017 graduate, attended the school, located 165 miles (265
