Selena Gomez opens up on 'life or death' kidney donation

Gomez and Raisa sat down for an interview with NBC News that is set to air next week. In a preview clip , Gomez says she didn't want to ask anyone to be a donor, but Raisa "volunteered and did it." Gomez announced the procedure last month, saying she needed a new kidney due to her struggle with lupus. Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the body mistakenly attacks its own tissues, sometimes including the kidneys.