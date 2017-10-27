The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending October 26, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Gorgeous, Taylor Swift
2. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
3. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
4. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
5. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
6. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man
7. What Lovers Do (feat. SZA), Maroon 5
8. Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato
9. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B
10. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith
Top Albums
1. Flicker, Niall Horan
2. Losing Sleep, Chris Young
3. When Was the Last Time, Darius Rucker
4. A Long Way from Your Heart, Turnpike Troubadours
5. SUPER SLIMEY, Future & Young Thug
6. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
7. The Sin and the Sentence, Trivium
8. Thinking Out Loud, Young Dolph
9. Tell Me You Love Me, Demi Lovato
10. Warmer in the Winter, Lindsey Stirling
