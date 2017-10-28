Donald Bain, ghost writer for popular novels, dead at 82

NEW YORK — Donald Bain, a prolific author and ghost writer whose credits included such popular crime series as "Murder, She Wrote" and the racy bestseller "Coffee, Tea or Me?", has died.

Bain's literary agent, Bob Diforio, said Bain died Oct. 21 in White Plains, New York. Diforio said Saturday that Bain was 82 and died of congestive heart failure.

A graduate of Purdue University, Bain worked on more than 100 books, under his own name and writing for others. He assisted on the tie-in novels to the "Murder, She Wrote" television series that starred Angela Lansbury.