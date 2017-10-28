Janet Jackson visits small childhood home in Gary, Indiana
GARY, Ind. — Singer Janet Jackson and her brother Randy Jackson have visited their childhood home in Gary, Indiana, and talked with local high school students.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit Friday, a day after Janet Jackson's concert in the Chicago area. Janet Jackson told students at Roosevelt High School that she started crying when she saw the small house. She said, "me and my family are so blessed. I'm so thankful."
The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary. The family moved out of the industrial city about 30 miles (50
She also told students she misses performing with her siblings.
