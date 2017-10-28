Showtime drops Halperin from program 'The Circus'
NEW YORK — Another media outlet has cut ties with Mark Halperin.
Showtime released a brief statement Saturday saying Halperin would not be brought back as a host of "The Circus" should the political program be renewed. "The Circus" has two run seasons, and featured Halperin, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon.
Since allegations emerged this week that Halperin harassed numerous women while at ABC in the 1990s and 2000s, Penguin Press has
Halperin has apologized on Twitter, saying he is "profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish" he caused.
