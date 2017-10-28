Trump suggests Michael Moore's Broadway debut was a flop

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new target: filmmaker and Trump critic Michael Moore.

Trump tweets: "While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!"

Trump criticized the liberal activist on Saturday, several days after Moore's one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," concluded its limited Broadway run on Oct. 22.

Playbill.com says the anti-Trump show examined America's current political and cultural landscape.