Clooney's 'Suburbicon' tanks, 'Saw' sequel no. 1 with $16.3M

NEW YORK — George Clooney's "Suburbicon" notched one of the most dismal wide-release debuts in recent years on a sluggish pre-Halloween weekend where the horror sequel "Jigsaw" topped all releases despite an underperforming debut.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the eighth "Saw" film landed at No. 1 with $16.3 million in North American ticket sales. That was shy of industry expectations and suggested the revived "Saw" franchise isn't connecting with audiences the way other recent horror entries have.

"Jigsaw" distributor Lionsgate could also claim the No. 2 spot with $10 million in the second week of release for "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween."