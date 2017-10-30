Australian country music promoter Rob Potts killed in crash
NASHVILLE — The Country Music Academy has announced the death Australian music promoter Rob Potts, who brought some of the biggest American country music acts to his home country.
The CMA says Potts died following a motorcycle accident on the Australian island of Tasmania on Friday. He was 65.
Urban mourned his death on Twitter on Friday , saying he was "stunned."
Potts is survived by a son, Jeremy, and his ex-wife Sally.
