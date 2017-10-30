MTV reviving its 'Jersey Shore' franchise, southern style
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — MTV is reviving its "Jersey Shore" franchise, this time down South.
The network said Monday it will debut "MTV Floribama Shore" later this month, following a cast of eight young adults who spent a summer together in Florida's Panama City Beach with the expected personal dramas. It's being made by the same production company as "Jersey Shore," which aired from 2009 to 2012.
"Jersey Shore" was the network's highest-rated original series, making stars of characters like Snooki and The Situation, and spawning worldwide spinoffs like "Warsaw Shore" in Poland.
MTV is becoming the reboot channel, recently reviving "Total Request Live" and "Unplugged." Its new "Siesta Key" is inspired by "Laguna Beach."
"Floribama Shore" debuts Nov. 27, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The struggle is real: The challenge of depicting a writer's process
Most Popular
-
Why a 'zombie law' won't stop the 'killing and maiming' happening on Toronto streets
-
-
Man charged after drawing knife against driver in Bedford Highway road rage incident
-
A homeless couple enslaved and abused, their child abducted, a family now shattered